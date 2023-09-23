Star Wars: Unlimited Reveals First Look at Sparks of Rebellion Boosters, Foils, and More

Star Wars: Unlimited will hit tabletops next year, but that doesn't mean Fantasy Flight Games isn't up for sharing a few details about the anticipated new game. The latest bit of news breaks down the game's booster packs and the different card rarities players will encounter when grabbing new packs, and you can check out new cards from the set like Admiral Ackbar, Leia, and Anakin on the next slide. Star Wars: Unlimited will contain four rarities, including Common, Uncommon, Rare, and Legendary, and each Booster pack will contain 9 Commons, 3 Uncommons, and 1 Rare or Legendary card. Then each pack will also feature a Leader card, a Base card, and a Foil card, and you can take a look at some of the new cards on the next slide.

The Foil cards will be versions of any card available in the Booster card set and can be of any rarity, so you can end up with Rare or Legendary Foil cards. You can also get a Hyperspace variant, which will remove the typical frame from the card so you can see more of the artwork behind it. You can see Hyperspace versions of Ackbar and Leia on the next slide.

Leaders and Bases can also have Hyperspace variants, and you can even get a Hyperspace Foil if you are lucky enough. Things get rarer though with the Showcase variant, which features not just a unique frame and special foil treatment but also features alternate art on the card itself. As you can see in the Leia card, the normal version of the card is fine, but the Showcase is out of this world better, so you will definitely want to be on the lookout.

Fantasy Flight Games says the packs were designed this way to support draft and sealed play, and the rules make it so that as long as you have a leader and a base card, you can include any cards you want in your deck. Since every Booster pack will contain a Leader and Base card, a store won't need to have anything other than Booster packs to run a draft or sealed event. Star Wars: Unlimited is set to hit stores in the first half of 2024, and you can find the official description below.

"Fantasy Flight Games is thrilled to announce Star Wars™: Unlimited, a brand-new trading card game of endless possibilities! This is a fast-paced, strategic card game for everyone, whether you are a hardcore Star Wars fan, a longtime player of trading card games (TCGs), or anywhere in between!

In this game, you build a deck using cards you acquire from randomized booster packs, and each of those cards has different strengths, weaknesses, and abilities. The game is called "Unlimited" for a reason; with over 200 cards in the first set-Spark of Rebellion-alone, there are countless strategies and combinations just waiting to be discovered. Choose your leader, build your deck, expand your collection, and launch yourself into a galaxy of unlimited potential!"

Are you excited for Star Wars: Unlimited? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Star Wars and tabletop with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!