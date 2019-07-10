StarCraft: Cartooned Is Exactly What It Sounds Like

If you’ve ever thought, “I’d love to play StarCraft, the classic real-time strategy game, but it just looks too… realistic,” we’ve got good news for you: StarCraft: Cartooned is a new, official version of the classic video game featuring all-new, lighthearted cartoon graphics. Even better? It’s available now.

As you can see in the trailer above, the new graphics provided by Carbot Animations turn the game into something less out of 1998 and more out of the Internet circa 2004. The new version looks directly pulled out of the collective memories of everyone that once wasted time playing Flash games on the likes of Newgrounds — and that’s a compliment.

StarCraft‘s classic units, structures, maps, and more have all received the cartoon treatment in StarCraft: Cartooned. As Blizzard emphasizes on the product page, that includes all campaign missions and menus too. StarCraft: Cartooned also comes with full compatibility with StarCraft and StarCraft: Remastered, meaning that players can play across the three versions within a single game. Given that it requires Remastered as a base game to play, it certainly seems geared toward returning players, but the graphics themselves might appeal to folks looking to dip their toes in for the first time.

Here’s how Blizzard describes StarCraft: Cartooned:

“With StarCraft: Cartooned you can experience StarCraft’s classic gameplay with all-new, lighthearted cartoon graphics! StarCraft: Cartooned reimagines every unit, structure, map, menu and story mission in the game, drawing on the lovable artistic style of Carbot Animations, with full gameplay and online.”

StarCraft: Cartooned is available now for $9.99. As previously noted, it requires StarCraft: Remastered as a base game, however, and the two are currently available to purchase together for $24.98.