Exclusive First Look at ‘Starcraft: Soldiers’ #2

StarCraft is one of those franchises that’s like a fine wine – the longer the time passes, the sweeter the experience. Because this immersive universe is so well-loved and filled with incredible characters, there’s a new comic series on the way from the team over at Dark Horse Comics.

Blizzard Entertainment is joining forces once more with the publisher powerhouse to introduce StarCraft: Soldiers following the previous adventure seen in StarCraft: Scavangers. The latest comic series is set to win with Stranger Things, Star Wars writer Jody Houser at the helm with Overwatch’s Andrew R. Robinson. We’ve also got an exclusive first look at the stunning cover art by Miguel Sepulveda as well with the help of colourist Michael Atiyeh and letterer Steve Durtro:

According to Dark Horse, StarCraft: Soldiers “Lieutenant Shivani Singh confronts the realities of the frontier in the second issue of Blizzard Entertainment and Dark Horse’s StarCraft: Soldiers. After a routine patrol ends in tragedy, Singh launches an investigation to root out threats to the fragile peace between the Dominion and the zerg swarm.”

The first issue goes on sale January 23rd of next year, just after the holiday season, with the second issue following soon after on February 20th! You can also pre-order it now through local comic shops, major retailers, and the Dark Horse site itself!

Want a little more StarCraft in your life? You can learn more about StarCraft: Scavengers below before its release on February 19th, 2019:

In StarCraft: Scavengers, a group of terrans hopes to pull off the job of their lifetimes: pillaging a derelict protoss ship in a decaying orbit above an uninhabited planet. The scavengers’ dangerous mission is seen from the point of view of a young, inexperienced engineer. The team must scavenge the ship’s priceless tech before it burns up in the planet’s atmosphere, but can they beat the clock and avoid being busted by Dominion police forces?

Originally released by Blizzard Entertainment in 1998, StarCraft is a real-time strategy game that chronicles the interstellar war between three galactic species: the protoss, the zerg, and the terrans. The saga continues in the acclaimed sequel StarCraft II, which is now available free-to-play—including the epic, award-winning Wings of Liberty™ campaign.

Are you excited about the new adventure for the StarCraft universe? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!