StarCraft and Twitch Team Up For 20th Anniversary Celebration Items

It’s hard to believe that Blizzard‘s StarCraft is celebrating its 20th anniversary. It only seemed like yesterday that we were in a small computer room, enjoying this adventure the first time around.

But it’s not celebrating quietly. Blizzard has already announced some crossover goodies that it’s giving away in time for the anniversary; and now Twitch is on board, offering up a number of exclusive StarCraft items that fans can scoop up over the next month.

First off, the site will offer three global emotes that can be used on the site, with each one representing a different race within the game. Collect them all, or just go after your favorite.

In addition, those people that tune in to streams that revolve around StarCraft, StarCraft: Remastered or StarCraft II will be able to earn a “Bob Toss” bundle, which includes an exclusive Portrait, Spray and Emoji. This is a humorous take on legendary painter Bob Ross, who’s consistently featured in streams on Twitch. You can see a sample of what “Bob Toss” looks like below:

Also, extra in-game items can be unlocked in StarCraft II via special drops. This is for both those that are viewing streams and taking part in them. All you need to do is link your Battle.net account to your Twitch account. You can learn more on how to do this here.

The company is also hosting the following activities, straight from their website:

“StarCraft II Achievement Hunt Marathon

We will be inviting 8 top broadcasters in the StarCraft community to participate and compete in the StarCraft Achievement Hunt Marathon! The rules are simple: the broadcaster that unlocks the most campaign achievements across SC2 Wings of Liberty, Heart of the Swarm, and Legacy of the Void in the month of March — and streams themselves doing it all — will be the victor! Over $25,000 will be on the line to see who is the true StarCraft campaign bonjwa!

StarCraft II Showdown

StarCraft has always been known for its competitive 1v1 format. This will be a fight card style showmatch series featuring 8 of the best North American and European competitive StarCraft players in the world.Together they will compete for a “winner take all format” prize pool — and streaming their gameplay as they compete alongside our central shoutcasting stream.

StarCraft Remastered Showdown

The StarCraft Remastered showmatch series will once again be a fight card style showmatch series featuring 8 of the current top North American Remastered competitors. Together they will compete for a “winner take all format” prize pool, and will also be streaming their gameplay on their own streams along with our main casting stream.

StarCraft II FFA Bounty Brawl Series

The StarCraft 2 FFA Series will feature 8 of the top personalities from both the North American and European regions. Each broadcast will feature a best of five free for all on massive FFA maps, including everyone’s favorite — Big Game Hunters! Each region will have 3 separate events spread out throughout the month of March. Prize winnings will be rewarded for each map, making every game a chance to win some cash — and each and every player will be streaming as they play, alongside our central casted stream.

StarCraft 20 Year Anniversary Event

To top off the month, on March 30th and 31st Blizzard and Twitch will be hosting a live invitational featuring prominent figures in the StarCraft community throughout the years, this surely will be something everyone should tune in for! We will be featuring everyone’s favorite game types, 2v2’s 3v3’s 4v4’s FFA’s, so be sure to come hangout with us March 30th and 31st at twitch.tv/starcraft!”

So load up your StarCraft game and join in the fun!