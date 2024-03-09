Stardew Valley Creator Says What's Next After Update 1.6

Stardew Valley Update 1.6 is set to release on March 19. Before the release date of 1.6 though, creator of the game Eric Barone has taken some time out of his very busy schedule to talk about what's next for the farm life sim, which recently surpassed a massive 30 million copies sold. It has been eight calendar years since the release for the game, but many continue to play it in 2024, as evident by the demand and excitement for update 1.6. But will the release date of update 1.6 be the final update to the game? Well, Barone recently commented on exactly this.

Barone announced his first new game since Stardew Valley back in 2021. It is called Haunted Chocolatier, and right now there is no word of when it will release. Suffice to say, Stardew Valley fans are excited for the game. However, many are hopeful Stardew Valley will continue to be supported and bolstered beyond Update 1.6. Right now, there is no word of this happening, but Barone is leaving the door open.

"I feel like I'm the boy who cried wolf because I've said [this is the last update] many times myself, and I always end up making another Stardew Valley update," said Barone while speaking to Polygon. "So it's like, I'll say, who knows? I don't think I'll ever officially close the book. The book is always open."

While the door has been left open, it sounds like there is nothing in the pipeline at the moment, or even the planning stages, unless of course this comment is a misdirection. Whatever the case, it is not exactly what Stardew Valley fans will want to hear, but support for the game has lasted longer than anyone thought it would, and somehow a new update seems to get announced right when fans give up hope for another one.

