Starfield Announces Developer Q&A Ahead of Launch

If you have any burning questions about Starfield, you may get them answered very soon. Starfield is one of the most anticipated games of the year, if not the generation. It's Xbox's biggest exclusive of the generation, if not in the history of the company as it is a new RPG from Bethesda, one of the most renowned studios of all-time. It has been eight years since the last single-player RPG from Bethesda and decades since the last new IP, so it's a pretty big moment. It's also the first time one of these games from Bethesda has been completely exclusive to Xbox and PC, so there's a lot of pressure to make sure it goes well. We've gotten a couple of deep dives on the game over the last couple of years, but it's a big game with a lot of possibilities, so there are some lingering questions.

Thankfully, Bethesda is taking time to address these things. Bethesda announced that Will Shen, Lead Quest Designer, and Emil Pagliarulo, Lead Game Designer, will be participating in a Discord Q&A on August 16th. Fans will be able to submit the questions in the #constellation-questions channel within the server until August 11th for a chance to have them answered. It's unclear how many questions will be answered and how long they'll be answering them for, but hopefully they'll be able to do quite a few.

Join Will Shen (Lead Quest Designer) and Emil Pagliarulo (Lead Game Designer) for a @StarfieldGame Q&A in our official Discord server on August 16.



— Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) August 9, 2023

Starfield is just a month away now and fans are pretty eager to get into it. Thankfully, fans will be able to get access starting on September 1st through the early access the game has. Of course, if you're not interested in shelling out some extra money for the early access, the game will also be a day one Game Pass title on September 6th. It's likely going to dominate the internet, so prepare for a lot of discussion surrounding Starfield in the coming weeks.

