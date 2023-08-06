Starfield Fan Makes Custom Xbox Series S

A Starfield fan has made a custom Xbox Series S to celebrate the imminent launch of the game. One of the biggest games in years is just one month away from release. Starfield was announced all the way back in 2018 and has been on everyone's minds ever since. It's the first new RPG franchise from Bethesda Game Studios in decades and promises to be something really special. It's taking players to the far reaches of outer space and will feature a thousand explorable planets, plenty of choices, and much more. It's also Xbox's first game with Bethesda Game Studios, meaning it will highlight the potential of this partnership and offer players probably one of the most valuable Xbox Game Pass offerings to date.

Unfortunately, there won't be a custom Xbox released with the game. Microsoft released a custom Xbox Series X for Halo Infinite in 2021, but given there were quite literally no major Xbox exclusives in 2022, there hasn't been another custom Xbox themed around a game since then. Fans hoped to see one with Starfield, especially since there are custom accessories like a new controller and Microsoft seems to be pulling out all the stops for the game. However, there's no actual custom console being made for Starfield (as far as we know of), it could be announced closer to launch, but it feels like the closer we get, the less likely that seems. A fan on Reddit by the name of wolfykurt, however, has decked out their own Xbox Series S to be themed around Starfield and it's pretty snazzy.

While it may not have the perfect polish that Microsoft would be able to give the console, it's a perfect look at what could've been. On the flip side, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is getting a pretty sweet custom PlayStation 5. Sadly, it's pretty much sold out everywhere you look, which is the biggest downside of custom consoles.

