Starfield Fan Shares Playable Tabletop RPG Inspired by the Game

Starfield's release is coming quickly, as the game launches on Xbox Series X/S and PC on September 6. Fortunately for fans who just can't wait, one Reddit user has already crafted everything you need to play a version of the game right now. One very dedicated fan has put together a full ruleset for a game they're calling "Planetfield," which is essentially a tabletop RPG (TTRPG) version of Starfield. While this unofficial offshoot doesn't include things like companion characters or Bethesda's sprawling narrative, it is a fun way for fans to pass the time until September 6.

The Planetside TTRPG was created by Reddit user bridneus who shared an infographic detailing all of the rules on the official Starfield subreddit. For the one-off, players take on the role of a member of a group called "The Zodiac" and have to explore an alien planet in search of parts to build an alien artifact. The ruleset is relatively barebones, giving Dungeon Masters plenty of room to create their own adventures.

For example, the TTRPG lets players randomly roll planets and the structure they're exploring, but once they're inside, you'll need to use your own creativity for many of the challenges. At each turn, players will roll a dice, which can result in players having to complete a challenge. These challenges are separated into things like "puzzle" and "moral dilemma," meaning that you'll need to come up with quite a bit of the actual content on your own. Of course, that's not too different from other TTRPGs like Dungeons and Dragons or Cyberpunk, but don't go in expecting the same level of narrative detail you'd get from an official RPG.

That said, we might actually see that happen at some point. Remember, Bethesda did make a TTRPG of Fallout relatively recently. For now, this unofficial version will tide players over, but it's definitely something Bethesda should look at. At this point though, the dev team is focused squarely on making sure Starfield is ready for its September 6 release on Xbox Series X/S and PC.