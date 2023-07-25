Starfield Superfan has Seemingly Put Together the Entire Skill Tree

Even though Bethesda's Starfield won't be out until September 6, Xbox and PC fans are still looking over every single bit of pre-release material in a quest to learn as much as they can about the game before it launches. Previously, we've seen one fan put together their own 1,000-page compendium, while others have used assets from pre-release footage to start mocking up designs for their own ships. Now, another fan has spent nearly 200 hours sifting through the data to put together what they speculate is the full skill tree.

The original Reddit post was first spotted by GamesRadar, who noticed Redditor asd8hdh dropped a new post on the Starfield subreddit. There, the user noted that they have compiled a full Google doc filled with what they believe is every skill in Starfield. They've also supported that claim with photo evidence from the many trailers we've seen thus far. Now, while you should definitely take all of this with a hefty grain of salt, it is unquestionably impressive.

Even if the skill tree asd8hdh posted doesn't turn out to be entirely accurate, you can't say that they didn't do the legwork in research to provide fans with the most detailed look at Starfield's skills that we'll see before it's available. They've broken it all down into around 60 different skills, which sounds about right when you consider that most Bethesda RPGs love to provide players with several viable build options. That said, it's worth mentioning that another Redditor did notice an error in asd8hdh's work, so it would be a mistake to assume this is all 100% correct. Regardless, the sheer amount of work that's gone into this is to be commended.

As mentioned above, Starfield fans don't have to wait much longer to see the official skill tree in the game. Starfield launches on Xbox and PC platforms on September 6, though players can still take some time to pre-order the game and get a few nifty bonuses. It's also probably worth cleaning out your hard drive space a little bit as Starfield is set to be a beefy release.