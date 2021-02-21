Starfield Release Window Potentially Revealed

✖

Hot off the heels of a new report coming about claiming that Xbox and Bethesda are set to hold an event of some sort next month, updated information regarding the potential release window for Starfield has also now emerged. While it's uncertain if these new details associated with the long-awaited RPG are legitimate, they do happen to line up with what we have heard in the past about the game's release.

Over on ResetEra, a known leaker that goes by the username "NateDrake" mentioned Starfield and the release plans that Bethesda has for it. According to what this user has heard, Bethesda has been planning to release the game at some point in 2021 for quite some time now. However, based on the events of the past year, plans may have changed. "There has been a strong hope & desire to have Starfield launch this year," the post said. "How major the impacts due to COVID have been on the title is anyone's guess, but 2021 was the intended goal for release as of a few months ago."

Of course, with any leak of this type, it's always worth stressing that the details being portrayed here could very much be faulty. That being said, and as mentioned before, a 2021 release window for Starfield is actually something that we have heard about in the past. A rather credible report actually came about late last year that also asserted a target window of 2021 when it comes to Starfield. As NateDrake noted in their own post, however, whether or not the COVID-19 pandemic could have caused an internal delay of some sort is unknown.

There's also the possibility that once Bethesda becomes part of Xbox Game Studios, the powers that be over at Microsoft might have different plans when it comes to Starfield. As such, this is very much a situation where those internally at Bethesda and Xbox may not even have a release window for the game just yet. So reserve your expectations for now.

At the moment, all we know for certain about Starfield is, well, basically just that it exists. Bethesda has yet to confirm any sort of release window or platforms for the game on its end. If there is an event of some sort happening next month, perhaps we'll learn more at that time.

Do you think there is a chance that Starfield will actually end up releasing this year? Be sure to let me know what you think down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.