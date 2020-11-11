Starfield Release Window Reportedly Revealed

✖

Starfield has been a pretty highly-anticipated game for many, especially as the upcoming Bethesda project still has a lot of unknown details surrounding it. At this point, there still hasn't been an official trailer for the game itself, despite years of teases and speculation regarding the project. But if a new rumor is to be believed, there's a chance that Starfield could be finally released way sooner than fans are expecting. A post on the ResetERA forums alleges that the game will be targeting a 2021 release date.

Of course, "targeting" a certain release date doesn't necessarily mean that it will actually arrive in that time (just ask those who have been waiting for Cyberpunk 2077), but the notion that Bethesda hopes to get the game out in the next year is definitely surprising. Recent comments from those tied to the game hinted that "it's going to be a while" until it's released, which has made some set their expectations for 2022 or 2023.

The high-concept sci-fi game has apparently been planned at the studio for over a decade, even though work on it has only been happening since 2015.

“After Fallout 4 ended,” Bethesda head Todd Howard said of when work on the game began. “End of 2015? But back when we -- 2004, we had made a list of what we might want to do in the future. Epic science-fiction game, that’s always been on my mind. Post-apocalyptic, Fallout, was our first choice. Sci-fi was our second at the time, when we got the Fallout license. We were going to do our own post-apocalyptic universe if we didn’t get Fallout.”

With previous rumors indicating that Starfield could be the "biggest leap in gaming ever", it sounds like the wait might be worth it.

"Everyone should be very patient [for Starfield and Elder Scrolls 6]," Howard said in a 2018 interview. "It’s gonna take a while for what we have in mind to come out.”

