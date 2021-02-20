Xbox Will Reportedly Hold An Event Related To Bethesda Next Month

✖

Microsoft announced last year that ZeniMax Media and its subsidiary Bethesda Softworks would be acquired by the corporation and folded into its Xbox Game Studios lineup in 2021. Outside of the general announcement of the acquisition, though, the team at Xbox hasn’t talked much about what this move will mean moving forward for all parties. That being said, it sounds like this silence is soon going to end.

Mentioned by GamesBeat’s Jeff Grubb in the latest GamesBeat Decides podcast, Xbox is said to be planning to hold an event of some sort related to Bethesda in the near future. Grubb says that this will be one of the marquee events that Xbox has as it leads up to E3 2021. “Once the deal closes, they will talk about it in a big way. I don’t know if it will be like a full Direct-style event, but they will make note of it and they will talk about it extensively and explain what it means to everybody,” Grubb explained. “Expect that to happen sometime in mid-March.”

The reason why Xbox hasn’t held a presentation like this already is because, as Grubb mentioned, the deal to acquire Bethesda hasn’t formally transpired yet. While the announcement of the intention to acquire the publisher was done last year, the deal doesn’t actually close for a few more weeks. As such, Microsoft has had to remain somewhat quiet about what it intends to do with Bethesda and its studios, or else it would be breaking the law.

While we still don’t know what Xbox plans to do with Bethesda exactly, one of the biggest questions from many fans has been in regards to how exclusives will work. Previously announced games like Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6 that were thought to be coming to all platforms in the future (including PlayStation) could now be tied to Xbox and PC alone. The team at Xbox hasn’t provided any specifics on how it will handle exclusives moving forward other than saying each game will be handled on a case by case basis. This upcoming event could perhaps shed more light on the situation for the future.

Obviously, if we do hear anything about this showcase, it should be relatively soon. As such, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com if anything if officially announced.

So what would you want to hear at a potential Bethesda-dedicated Xbox event? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.