Starfield Has a Secret Feature That's Exciting Fans

Starfield has a pretty nice secret feature that fans are getting very excited by. Starfield is one of the biggest games of the generation, both commercially and from a scope and scale perspective. It has all kinds of hype behind it thanks to the fact its from Bethesda, the team responsible for beloved RPGs like Skyrim and Fallout 3. This is their first new IP in over 20 years and is their most ambitious as well as it features a thousand explorable planets, the ability to see and do a seemingly never-ending amount of things, customize your own character and space ship, and lots more. It's huge, but Bethesda has also been keeping things fairly under wraps. Outside of a deep dive this past summer, Bethesda has been more or less waiting for people to simply play it to find out whatever they want to know.

With that said, the game holds a lot of secrets and often enough, it will purposely keep those secrets hidden from the player. One things fans have discovered in Starfield is a new feature relating to photo mode. Photo mode is pretty easy to use and access, it's available with a simple button press after you open your scanner. From there, you can capture the beautiful scenery, a crazy combat moment, a cool ship, a weird, but funny bug, or whatever else catches your eye. However, what fans likely don't know is that the game will then take your photos that you've captured from the in-game photo gallery and add them to the loading screens of the game. Instead of standard art, you will get to see the images you've taken.

One of the coolest features in this game is that pictures you take using photo mode (which get stored in your in-game photo gallery) actually get used as loading screens! 😍 #Starfield pic.twitter.com/9qZu9oUBvn — Alex Wakeford (@haruspis) September 1, 2023

So, if you want to liven up your loading screens, go wild with photo mode. You're bound to find some interesting subjects, so take advantage of the photo mode and get creative. You'll be able to enjoy your work when loading into a new area, respawning, and so on.

Are you enjoying Starfield? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.