Starfield Players Discover Earth

Starfield players have discovered the game's version of Earth. Starfield is finally out after nearly a decade of waiting and fans are already exploring every nook and cranny of the game. Even though the game is massive, hundreds of thousands, if not millions of players are all going in their own directions whether that be splitting off from the narrative, trying to discover new planets, and whatever else they can do to make this game their own. It's a unique experience and games like this only come around every so often, unlike ten years ago when you could reliably count on a Bethesda game every three years or so.

However, the extra time ensures an incredible level of depth and a massive scope and scale. With Starfield being a space game set hundreds of years in the future in a solar system that doesn't belong to us, fans have been traversing the vast, foreign pockets of space that they've been let loose on. With over a thousand planets to see and explore, it's a game that will likely never be fully experienced by anyone, at least not for an incredibly long time. Still, it didn't take long for Starfield players to discover Earth. Our lovely home planet can be found and explored in Starfield, only it has been ravaged by climate change and is now described as a "rock" planet with cold temperatures. Obviously, it's a little bland and doesn't hold the beauty of the planet we know today, but it's a fascinating discovery.

This is planet Earth in Starfield. In the year 2203, 127 years before Starfield takes place, Earth became uninhabitable. It’s now considered a rock planet with a thin CO2 atmosphere, no fauna and flora, and cold temperatures. And yes, Earth is explorable. #STARFIELD pic.twitter.com/fYcjSGvPIH — Rebs Gaming (@Mr_Rebs_) September 1, 2023

Despite being set in the future and far, far away from Earth, the planet is talked about throughout Starfield's story. It and some of its history is mentioned in the opening of the game and the first ship that you get in the game has a baseball from a play-off game that was held in Boston in the 1970s. It's a nice touch from Bethesda and only helps enhance the world.

Starfield Review

ComicBook.com gave Starfield a 4 out of 5 and noted that, despite its many flaws, it's still a fun game: "My opinion of Starfield is overall high despite what the many criticisms outlined here might suggest. It's a Bethesda RPG, and even Bethesda's middling options blow competitors out of the water when it comes to choice and freedom, so Starfield was always going to be a success. Whether it's enough of a success to uplift Xbox and make someone buy a new console is another discussion, but Starfield itself is perfectly competent and – dare I say it – fun, and even the most frustrating moments were unable to deter me from wanting more."

How Many Planets Are in Starfield?

There are 1,000 planets for players to explore in Starfield, including Earth. However, not all of these planets are going to exactly blow your mind. As is true to life, some of these planets are going to be desolate and not have a whole lot going on. Only a handful of them will actually have quests, things to buy, and what not.