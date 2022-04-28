Starfield Gameplay Reveal Date Seemingly Announced

✖

It seems like we finally know when Bethesda Game Studios will opt to show off the first official gameplay footage from Starfield. Even though the studio's latest RPG has been getting a whole lot more attention over the course of the past year, we have yet to actually see what it will look like to play Starfield just yet. Fortunately, if a new announcement from Xbox and Bethesda is anything to go by, it looks like we finally have a date to circle on the calendar for this gameplay unveiling.

Xbox announced this morning that it's planning to hold a new showcase event this summer in tandem with Bethesda. The event, which is being called the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, is slated to take place on Sunday, June 12th, and will highlight new games coming to Xbox platforms. In announcing this presentation, Xbox didn't specifically state that Starfield will be appearing in the live stream. However, it did show off an image to promote the event which greatly resembled past looks that we've seen of Starfield. With this in mind, the game is essentially guaranteed to have a presence of some sort here.

The reason why this June showcase seems almost certain to feature gameplay from Starfield is because Bethesda Game Studios director Todd Howard actually indicated in late 2021 that the company likely wouldn't show off in-game footage until this time. "We prefer to just show it, which should be next summer," Howard said in a previous Q&A on Reddit about the gameplay reveal for Starfield. Further details on how much of Starfield will be highlighted at this time weren't given by Howard, but if it's anything like past reveals that Bethesda has done for Fallout 4 and Fallout 76, it will likely be the centerpiece of this presentation.

Are you excited to know that we're getting extremely close to a time when Bethesda will show off gameplay from Starfield? And how much footage do you think we'll actually get from the game during this Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or you can reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.