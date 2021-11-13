Bethesda Teases When Starfield Gameplay Will Be Revealed

Bethesda has revealed to fans when it plans to show off its next look at Starfield, the upcoming 2022 RPG from Bethesda Game Studios. Up until this point, Bethesda has only highlighted the highly-anticipated title through a pair of cinematic trailers, meaning that actual gameplay has yet to be seen by the public. And unfortunately, while many fans are surely crossing their fingers that a new gameplay reveal of some sort might transpire in the near future, it sounds like we’ll have to wait until next summer to see anything specific.

Detailed in a new Reddit Q&A session, longtime Bethesda Game Studios director Todd Howard was asked by a fan about how Starfield is going to be groundbreaking for the RPG genre. Rather than speaking specifically to what he thinks is impressive about the title, Howard said he would prefer to just show it off to fans, which is something that is being planned for next year. “We prefer to just show it, which should be next summer. We’re happy with the advancements we’ve been able to make, some of which you can see in the trailer shot in-game,” Howard said.

In a general sense, this is the same strategy that Bethesda Game Studios has largely taken with its past couple of releases. When Fallout 4 launched back in 2015, Bethesda didn’t show off gameplay footage until the summer months prior to its arrival later in the fall. The same thing then happened a couple of years later with Fallout 76. As such, this was somewhat expected to be the way in which Starfield would be shown off as well, with Howard’s comments essentially confirming that this is the plan.

At this point in time, the biggest thing we know about Starfield is that it’s going to launch next year on November 11, 2022. When it does end up releasing, it will be exclusive to Xbox Series X and PC.

