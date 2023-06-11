Starfield Reveals Special Editions, Early Access

During today's Xbox Showcase, Bethesda put a huge focus on Starfield. During the event, the company also revealed two special editions that players can check out, both of which will be accompanied by up to five days of early access. The Digital Premium Edition includes a digital code, the game's first DLC story expansion "Shattered Space," a constellation skin pack, a digital soundtrack, and a digital art book. The Constellation Edition includes everything mentioned before, as well as a SteelBook display case (no physical game), a Chronomark watch, a watch case, and a Constellation Patch.

The Constellation Edition is going to be pretty pricey, costing $299. Pre-orders are available for the collector's edition right now at GameStop's official website, which can be found right here. Readers should note that the pre-orders are open exclusively to GameStop Pro members, and will become open to everyone starting on Tuesday, June 13th. Given what's inside the Constellation Edition, that price is not a huge surprise, though it's also significantly higher than most collector's edition offerings we've seen for big games. Usually those tend to range between $100 to $200, but contents tend to be a big deciding factor, and the included Chronomark watch and case likely bump this one up a bit.

Following today's Xbox Showcase, it seems that hype surrounding Starfield might be higher than ever before. The game was already positioned as Xbox's biggest title of 2023, but everything shown looked pretty incredible. There has been a lot of pressure on Microsoft to deliver stronger first-party offerings, and Starfield is looking like it just might be one of the most compelling reasons to own an Xbox console. If the hype is anything to go off of, it's a safe bet that the Constellation Edition could end up selling out quickly, so those interested in obtaining one will want to act quickly. Of course, those planning to pick up the Digital Premium Edition don't have to worry!

