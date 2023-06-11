New Xbox Series S Model Announced

During today's Xbox Showcase, Phil Spencer revealed a new model of the Xbox Series S hardware. Priced at $349, the new model features a Carbon Black coloration, and will offer more storage over the current model; that extra $50 gets users 1 TB of storage, up from the normal 512 GB. That should be pretty beneficial for those worried about storing bigger games, and it also brings it more in line with the Xbox Series X. The new model of the console will be released on September 1st, offering the perfect opportunity to grab it ahead of Starfield's release.

A trailer for the new model of the console can be found below. Pre-orders for the console will be available on the Microsoft Store later today, though additional retailers will also offer them down the line.

Even with the $50 increase over the current Xbox Series S, the Carbon Black model is still a fair bit cheaper than buying an Xbox Series X! Xbox Series S has proven to be a strong gateway into the Xbox ecosystem, and the Carbon Black version could win over even more gamers. Since the Xbox Series S is an all-digital option, that increased storage capacity is going to be a big deal for a lot of people. There are a lot of gamers that prefer the option of buying physical games, but for those that simply want an affordable way to access Xbox Game Pass, it's easy to see the allure.

Today's Xbox Showcase offered updates and announcements about a number of different games coming to the platform over the next year. While Starfield is clearly Microsoft's biggest game of 2023, the company still has quite a bit else on the way, including several day one Game Pass releases. For those that have been waiting for the right opportunity to finally purchase a new Xbox, the Carbon Black Xbox Series S is looking like it could be a compelling new option!

