Starfield Xbox Controller, Headset Finally Revealed

One of Starfield's and Xbox's worst kept secrets was finally confirmed during the Starfield Direct this week with a new Starfield-themed controller and headset finally revealed at the event. Both the headset and the controller feature branding from Starfield and are mostly white with splashes of color and linework to set them apart from Xbox's many other themed devices. Though if you've been keeping up with Starfield leaks and rumors ahead of this Starfield Direct, you'll almost certainly have seen them already since pictures of them showed up everywhere from forums to in stores themselves after the products apparently went up on shelves ahead of schedule.

Whether you've been keeping up with all that pre-event info or not, the first official look at the Starfield controller and headset combo can be seen below courtesy of the joint event between Xbox and Bethesda. First thought to be fake after people backtracked on the initial leak that showed off the controller first, the two Starfield accessories turned out to be real after all.

The controller is available now for $79.99, Xbox said, while the headset is also available now for $124.99.

Xbox has made it a trend by now of releasing special edition controllers, Xboxs, and other devices for its new releases, even third-party ones, so it makes sense that the company would give the same treatment to Starfield given how highly anticipated the game is. While only the controller and the headset have been revealed so far, it's safe to assume we'll probably see some more Starfield­-branded gear between now and the time that the game releases.

Controllers and headsets aside, these reveals were just accessories to the event itself which promised more gameplay and details from Starfield. News on the game – as well as the game itself – has been a long time coming, too, seeing how Starfield was originally supposed to be out last year. It was delayed in 2022 alongside Redfall which was also pushed back, and though it did get a firm release date earlier this year, that release date was confirmation of yet another delay.

The game is still on track to release on September 6th, and given that it's an Xbox-owned game from Bethesda, it'll only be on the Xbox Series X|S and PC platforms when it releases later this year.