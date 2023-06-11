Payday 3 Gameplay and Release Date Revealed, Coming to Xbox Game Pass

Payday 3 got its first gameplay and a release date at the Xbox showcase. The Payday series is one of the most successful co-op franchises out there, allowing people to pull off elaborate heists with their friends. The first game was pretty well-liked, but it was a bit shallow in terms of its depth. It didn't have a ton of options for pulling off the heists, there was a lack of customization, but all of that changed in the second game. Payday 2 upped the ante by a large margin with unprecedented customization, intricate heists, and years of post-launch updates. However, some may argue it overstayed its welcome as it continued to receive updates long after fans were ready for a third game.

However, we've been reassured Payday 3 has been in development for some time and we finally got our first look at the Xbox showcase. Payday 3 got a bunch of gameplay showing much faster, punchier gameplay with chaotic police shootouts and improved graphics. As of right now, there's no major new mechanics that stand out from this trailer, likely because a lot of that will come down to some of the pre-heist planning and whatnot, but it looks a lot more refined. However, it looks like it could be a ton of fun. The trailer confirmed that Payday 3 will release on September 21st and it will be on Xbox Game Pass on day one. With that said, it should make for a very successful co-op experience.

As of right now, it remains to be seen how different it will be from the previous game. However, with a release date being only a few months away, it's likely we'll learn more in the coming weeks and months. Payday 3 is coming out during a fairly crowded time, but it being on Xbox Game Pass will certainly give it a prominent boost and it will likely receive years of post-launch support like the previous game.

Payday 3 will release on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC this September. What do you think of Payday 3? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.