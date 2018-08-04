‘Starfinder’ Beginner Box Announced

Paizo’s Starfinder has quickly carved out a fanbase amongst roleplaying game fans, and now the company is working on a set to increase that base even further.

Paizo decided to share some news on the weekend of Gen Con, and it should make those who have been waiting to give the new RPG a chance quite happy. The company announced that they are actively working on a Starfinder Beginner Box, which contains everything you’ll need to start up a game aside from…you know, the actual players.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As long as you can provide the people though everything else is here. Going by the Pathfinder Beginner Box Paizo previously released, it will feature dice, a double-sided flip-mat, pre-generated character sheets, blank character sheets, full color character portrait pawns, a Game Master’s Guide, and a Hero’s Handbook all in one handy place, making it easy to give the game a try and see if it is the right fit for your group. No word on price yet, though the Pathfinder Starter Box from Paizo retails for $34.99, so odds are it will be close to that price point.

The team is aiming for a Spring 2019 release date for the Starfinder Beginner Box, and you can check out their Gen Con announcement here.

For those unfamiliar with Starfinder, the game is set in the same universe as Paizo’s Pathfinder but is focused on the cosmos as opposed to a traditional fantasy setting. You’ll have a chance to become a captain of your own ship as you explore the galaxy for new planets, mine for wealth and popularity, sabotage those who would deem themselves better than you, or solve perplexing mysteries.

You can check out the official description of Starfinder below, and if you want to find out more about the game and why you should give it a try you can check out our breakdown here.

“Blast off into a galaxy of adventure with the Starfinder Roleplaying Game! Step into your powered armor and grab your magic-infused laser rifle as you investigate the mysteries of a weird universe with your bold starship crew.”

Whether you’re making first contact with new cultures on uncharted worlds or fighting to survive in the neon-lit back alleys of Absalom Station, you and your team will need all your wits, combat skill, and magic to make it through. But most of all, you’ll need each other.”

Are you playing Starfinder? Let us know in the comments!