State of Decay 2’s No-Game Collector’s Edition Gets Renamed

The Collector’s Edition for State of Decay 2 is now being called the Collectibles Kit after some confusion ensued when the product was announced.

Earlier in the month, Undead Labs and Microsoft Studios revealed what was then called the Collector’s Edition of State of Decay 2. At the time, the announcement post contained all the info players needed about what was included in the Collector’s Edition. However, it was soon realized that the Collector’s Edition didn’t actually include the game itself despite the fact that it comes with a SteelBook case which many thought would house the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Editor’s Note: We have updated the post above to clarify that a copy of the game is not included in the State of Decay 2 Collector’s Edition,” a note later added to the Xbox Wire’s announcement post read.

In light of that news, players who accepted the fact that the Collector’s Edition didn’t come with the game still couldn’t help wondering why that was the case. It’s clear that the Collector’s Edition was never intended to include the game in the first place though, and to avoid any further confusion, the decision has been made to rename the product.

“Many of you have asked whether the State of Decay 2 Collectibles Kit, (aka the Collector’s Edition), contains a physical or digital copy of the game,” a post on the State of Decay website read. “We’d like to clarify that the Collectibles Kit does NOT ship to retailers with a copy of the game included in the box, though many retailers may offer the kit and the game as a special bundle, so check out your favorite retailer to look for a special promotion!”

The newer post went on to provide a list of retailers that are currently accepting preorders for the Collectibles Kit. While the kit still doesn’t include the game, certain bundle offers are also available to get both at once. Only a few retailers are listed on the site at the moment, but more are expected to be added as they begin to offer the Collectibles Kit.

For those interested in the kit even without the game included, it includes several detailed collectibles to make the most of your State of Decay 2 experience. A latex zombie mask, the collectible SteelBook case, a stand for the case modeled in the shape of a human brain, a USB drive shaped like a human thumb, and an iron-on patch are all included in the kit.