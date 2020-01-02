Steam Awards Winners Revealed, Sekiro Takes Home Game of the Year

The votes have been tallied for 2019’s Steam Awards after Steam users shared their opinions on which games they thought were the best in each category. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice took home the coveted Game of the Year award, a victory that shouldn’t be too surprising if you’ve played the game and would be even less surprising after seeing how many other awards it’s won. Other award winners included long-running favorites and new contenders across eight different categories.

Also not surprising is the VR Game of the Year which was designated as its own category given the rise of virtual reality gaming and how different it is from a traditional experience. Beat Saber won that accolade, a game which has pretty much become the signature virtual reality experience by now and has set the bar for future releases.

The full list of Steam’s award winners can be seen below.

Steam Awards 2019

Game of the Year: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

VR Game of the Year: Beat Saber

Labor of Love: Grand Theft Auto V

Better with Friends: DayZ

Most Innovative Gameplay: My Friend Pedro

Outstanding Story-Rich Game: A Plague Tale: Innocence

Best Game You Suck At: Mortal Kombat 11

Outstanding Visual Style: Gris

Sekiro and pretty much every other game nominated for an award faced some stiff competition for the wins. For the Game of the Year award, Resident Evil 2, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Destiny 2, and Devil May Cry 5 were all contenders for the award alongside Sekiro. Its FromSoftware roots helped get eyes on the game before its release, but it’s clear people loved it for what it was once they played it.

“Maybe it was its immersive gameplay, or its gripping story… its well-crafted characters, immaculate design, or addictive multiplayer,” the Steam Awards said about the Game of the Year winner. “Whatever the reason, the winner of 2019’s Game of the Year Award is an instant classic.”

The full breakdown of the Steam Awards winners and the games which were nominated for the categories can be seen here.