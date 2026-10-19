New RPG With 99/100 User Review Score Is Free on Steam

A new RPG just released with a 99/100 user review score is free for all Steam users. More precisely, it’s been released as a free download, complete with zero microtransactions. The game isn’t terribly long, as you would expect, but it has multiple endings, which allow for multiple playthroughs. To this end, the top user reviews have 29 hours, 15 hours, 13 hours, 16 hours, and 17 hours sunk into the game each. Meanwhile, it already has over 200 user reviews, and 99% of these user reviews rate the game positively.

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The new RPG is specifically a visual novel RPG called Heartfall – A Tale in Three Lives from developer Kazehita. This visual novel RPG follows the story of Grian after he wakes up on a mysterious island. What happens from here is up to the player, who can explore the island, encounter over 12 unique characters, and go down various story routes. To this end, the story has over 400,000 words of dialogue, which is a ton for a free game.

The game is notably a “what if” scenario game that branches off the YouTube series 3rd Life. That said, as the developers note on the Steam page of the game, absolutely zero knowledge of this series is required to play. And some of the user reviews make note of this as well. Many of the same user reviews also warn how emotional the game is, and how dark it can get. This is how the game is free, though, because it is a fan project and an unofficial one. In other words, it’s not affiliated with the aforementioned 3rd Life series nor the YouTuber the protagonist is based on, Grian.

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“This is the most emotion I’ve ever felt when playing a game,” reads the top user review for the game. “There are so many different routes, and they each start off kinda slow, but the last few in-game days of each route are just a rollercoaster of emotions.”

Another user review adds: “Amazing. The best fan game I have ever played. There is so much love put into it that it is impossible not to love the entire game.”

If this new free Steam game isn’t to your liking, there is another free Steam game, a 2025 release with a similarly exceptional user review score, which is also available for free. Meanwhile, for those on a budget, but with some money to spare, a massive open-world RPG is currently on sale and available, as a result, for just $1.99.