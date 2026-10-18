New PS5 Exclusive Survival RPG Releases to 96/100 PlayStation Store Score

There is a new PS5 console-exclusive survival RPG, and it’s a hit with PlayStation fans. A console-exclusive game, for those unfamiliar with the distinction between the various terms, refers to a game on a single console platform, but not on PC. Other than PS5, the only way to play the new RPG is with a PS5. This will change in 2027 when the game also comes to Xbox Series X, but for now it is exclusive to a single console platform. And it’s going to be a painful wait for Xbox Series X if the aforementioned reception is indicative of its quality.

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After a stint in PC-only early access that began back in 2024, developer Keen Games has released its survival action RPG Enshrouded. The RPG, which supports both solo play and co-op, has been very popular on Steam in Early Access, so it should come as no surprise that PS5 users are equally enjoying it, much like a new PS3 remaster. To this end, it has a 4.81 out of 5 stars on the PlayStation Store after more than 1,500 user reviews. On a 100-point scale, this is a 96/100. This score makes it one of the highest-rated new releases on the PlayStation Store of the fall so far. And it’s the result of 92% of user reviews rating the game a perfect 5/5 stars.

Those interested will find it available on the PlayStation Store for $40, though PS Plus subscribers get a 10% launch discount, which lasts until October 29. This brings it down to $35.99. Meanwhile, PS5 Pro users will find that the RPG is PS5 Pro Enhanced.

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A Survival RPG With Co-Op Support

As for the game itself, for those unfamiliar with it, it puts a massive emphasis on player freedom and creativity. In it, you awaken as the last hope of a fallen kingdom. Through a deep skill tree, you will create and grow your hero from scratch, whether this is by making them a powerful battlemage, a devastating archer, or an armored brute reckless with a giant axe. All in the pursuit of conquering the Shroud, a corrupting fog devouring the kingdom.

In addition to this classic RPG experience, there are survival elements. Players will need to live off the land, which includes hunting, fishing, farming, and scavenging rare materials. Over time, you will rescue survivors, whom you can recruit, growing your humble and lonely hut into a full-blown settlement. And in this settlement, if you can dream it, you can build it. You can raise a towering fortress, build a mountainside village, or reshape the terrain into something truly unique. This voxel-based building system includes letting you decorate interiors down to the smallest details.

As you would expect from a game like this, it’s easy to get lost in it for hundreds of hours, especially with up to 8-player co-op. That said, the main story, for those who prefer to get in and get out playing the main content, is about 40 to 50 hours long.