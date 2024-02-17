Steam Users Can Now Download Classic RPG For Free

Steam users can download a classic and unique RPG for free, but only for a limited time. The mystery Steam game in question hails from 2005, a year that gave us Resident Evil 4, God of War, Ninja Gaiden Black, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, Civilization IV, Forza Motorsport, Guitar Hero, Shadow of Colossus, Mario Kart DS, Psychonauts, Battlefield 2, Star Wars: Battlefront II, Call of Duty 2, Guild Wars, Jade Empire, and most importantly, Nintendogs. There are more notable games than this, but you get the point. It was a pretty great year for gaming. Arguably the most unique game of 2005 was RPG Maker, which let RPG fans make their own RPG. If you've never played this classic, it is currently free on Steam, saving Steam users $25 in the process.

More specifically, RPG Maker EX is free on Steam right now, and until Feb 19 at 1:00 PM. And according to Steam User reviews, the game is worth a free download. To date, it has over 1,200 user reviews, 93 percent of which are positive, giving the game a "Very Positive" rating, the second highest rating you can earn on Steam.

"RPG Maker lets you create an original role-playing game without any prior specialized knowledge or training," reads an official description of the game on Steam. "RPG Maker XP is full of the functions you've been asking for, including game data encryption and a scripting feature that lets you change the very heart of the RPG Maker engine.

The game's official description continues: "By improving the operating environment, the program can now provide support for a full-color display and greatly enhanced graphic capabilities. With support for PNG full-color mode and alpha channel, you can adjust the settings for graphic translucency as well as specify the transparent color. RPG Maker XP includes three map layers, allowing you to create complex and layered maps. The program includes a base set of graphics and sounds that you can use and modify at no extra charge. You can also import your own graphics and sounds, making your game truly stand out."

Unfortunately, this game is "Unsupported" on Steam Deck. What exactly does this mean? This means Valve has gone ahead and tested the game on Steam Deck, and either some or all of the game does not function on Steam Deck. At this point, it is unlikely this will ever change unless the game has an unexpected and massive resurgence.