Steam Users Surprised With New Free Stealth Release

Steam users have been surprised with a new stealth release that is also a free download. Right now, the game's Steam listing makes no mention of Steam Deck compatibility, so we currently don't know if it is playable on the Steam Deck. What we do know is it's completely free to download, no strings attached. The free download notably comes the way of French studio The Game Bakers -- the team behind Furi and Haven -- who has teamed up with Sylph to release Furi Demake: The Chain, an 8-bit inspired demake of the first boss fight from Furi. Right now, the game is only available on PC as a free Steam download. Why is it free? Well, it's a single boss fight that takes roughly 10 to 30 minutes depending on your skill level and what difficulty you're playing on.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear if this is a limited-time offer. This applies to both its free status and its availability in general. Right now, there's no word of any plans to evolve this project into a larger one, but presumably if there is enough interest it could evolve into a larger project. This is just speculation though.

"Defeat The Chain to escape your jail. Fight Furi's first guardian in an ultra-fast-paced and nervous battle, in a reinvented side-scrolling mix of shoot'em up and hack'n slash," reads an official blurb about the game. "Be agile and quick, jump, shoot, dash, parry and slash. The simple controls will test your nerves: stay calm and focus to evade the blows and counter-attack at the right time!"

Is this demake worth your time? Well, if you're a fan of Furi, it certainly seems worth checking out or if you're a fan of this style of games because it's getting positive user reviews. So far, it's attracted 85 user reviews, 97 percent of which are positive.

"If you're a fan of Furi, you should definitely check this out," reads one of these user reviews. "Just like it's predecessor, the art style, audio, ambience and gameplay is nothing short of beautiful. Though a very short playthrough of 20 minutes, it has all of the fun of the first game providing you with a fun challenge, a few moves to master, and interesting boss behaviors to memorize. The best part? This bad boy is free! If you've played out the original Fury and are looking to scratch that extra itch, you've come to the right place!"