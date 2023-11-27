Red Dead Redemption 2 Is Bigger Than Ever on Steam

Over five years after originally releasing, Rockstar is still seeing its open-world western game Red Dead Redemption 2 reach new heights. Since launching back in 2018 on PlayStation and Xbox, RDR2 immediately began selling at a high rate and has since topped 57 million units sold. Despite having already been so popular, though, Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption sequel seems to have found quite a bit of staying power, especially on PC.

As of this past day, Red Dead Redemption 2 set a new all-time high on Steam for concurrent players. Based on data from Steam Charts, RDR2 topped out at 77.335 players in total, which is the largest it has amassed since January 2023. It also represents an increase of 20,000 concurrent players compared to when the game was first released on Steam in December of 2019. By all accounts, those at Rockstar have to be thrilled with how relevant RDR2 continues to be.

So what exactly has contributed to this rise in players for Red Dead Redemption 2? Well, for starters, the game is drastically discounted on Steam right now. As part of Steam's ongoing Autumn Sale, RDR2 is 67% off of its normal value and is currently retailing for only $19.79. With this lower cost of entry, many Steam users are likely picking up Rockstar's latest game and playing through it for the first time.

It's also worth noting that there's a general excitement surrounding Rockstar Games at this point in time as the studio has confirmed it will be showing the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI this coming month. As a result, there's a good chance that many have chosen to jump into Red Dead Redemption 2 as a way of keeping themselves distracted until the next Grand Theft Auto entry is shown off. For now, it's not known when this first GTA VI trailer will end up dropping, but we'll share it with you here on ComicBook.com the moment that it goes live.

How do you feel about this continued strong performance for Red Dead Redemption 2 on Steam? And are you someone who has been playing the game on PC recently as well? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.