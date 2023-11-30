Steam Deal Gives You Four Classic Games For $0.25 for a Limited Time

A new Steam deal gives you four classic games -- three of which are compatible with Steam Deck -- for just $0.25 apiece. As you would expect though, this crazy Steam deal is only available for a limited time. The deal itself doesn't actually come from Valve though, but through third-party Steam code seller Fanatical, which means not only is the deal only available for a limited time, but as supplies last. At the moment of writing this, codes are still in stock and the timer of the deal has not run out, but this could have changed by the time you're reading this.

Normally, to buy all four of these games -- which can only be had at this price if you buy them as a bundle -- would set you back $21, so this represents a meaty savings of $20. As for the games themselves, they are as follows: Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus, Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee, Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee, and Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath. To couple this deal, the Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty with Alf & Abe DLC Packs -- which normally run at $24 -- are also available for just $1.

If you're interested in any of these deals, you can find them here as part of the larger Fanatical promotional sale aptly called the Dollar Collections sale, which as the name suggests makes various games and bundles as cheap as $1.

"Get your hands on a massive selection of awesome bundles, packs, special editions and more, all starting from as little as one dollar each," reads a pitch of the sale. "Pack your cart full with a huge collection of gaming bundle goodness, including Oddworld: Originals Pack, Learn Japanese To Survive! Trilogy, Rebel Galaxy & Rebel Galaxy Outlaw Double Pack, Survivalist Double Pack, The Cook, Serve, Delicious Trilogy!, and many more... Available for a limited time only, while stocks last."

As noted in the description of the sale, there are other great $1 deals to be had on Fanatical, but right now the Oddworld deals are the most popular, and thus the most likely to sell out the quickest. Again, keep this in mind if you are interested in taking advantage of this opportunity of massive savings.