Free Steam Game Shuts Down 7 Months After Release

A free-to-play Steam game has shut down seven months after its release in Steam Early Access. In other words, it has shut down before its proper 1.0 release. The game in question has been shut down as of yesterday, April 4. This means matchmaking for the game is no longer available. Meanwhile, the ability to download the game is ending today. Alongside the game, its official Discord server as well as its Twitter, YouTube, TikTok, and Facebook channels have all closed. In short, the game has been completely wiped.

As for the mystery game in question, it is Warhaven, which was released in Steam Early Access back on September 20, 2023 via Nexon, who both developed and published the game. As for the game itself, it is a free-to-play, big team PVP medieval-fantasy warfare game.

"Enter the fray. Warhaven's dynamic melee combat rewards new recruits and veteran players alike," reads an official blurb about the game for those unfamiliar. "Choose from a roster of unique soldiers, each with their own motivations for fighting beneath the banner of Warhaven. Coordinate with your squad before each battle and outwit your foes with tactical maneuvers. Fight to control footholds and the powerful engines of war they contain. Anyone who fights can incarnate as an Immortal powerful enough to change the flow of any battle. Seize immortality and swing the pendulum of fate in your favor!"

On Steam, the game -- which is Verified on Steam Deck -- has amassed 7.029 user reviews. 58 percent of these reviews are positive, giving the game a "Mixed" rating. This could, partially, explain why it is shutting down.

"Greetings from the Warhaven team.Today, we are here to announce with a heavy heart that we will be concluding the live services of Warhaven," reads the announcement of the game shutting down back from January. "From the 1st alpha test in 2021 to the global early access in 2023, Warhaven has come this far, thanks to everyone's love and support. We want to express our gratitude for the love and care you have shown for Warhaven. To create a game that could be cherished and enjoyed over an extended period, we invested much consideration and effort. However, regrettably, we must bid our sincere farewell as of April 4, 2024. We apologize that we could not come to you with better news. WP charge will be suspended today. We will notify you further about the exact details of the schedule later. Despite all the shortcomings, we will deeply cherish the warm affection and support you have sent towards Warhaven in our hearts. Thank you for being part of the Warhaven's journey."