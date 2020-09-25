Steam Makes Game 100% Free for Limited Time

✖

Steam has made another game 100% free to download, play, and keep for a limited time, or more specifically a developer on Steam has done this. This year, way more than previous years, developers have been making their games free, particularly on Steam. Some of this is to encourage gamers to stay home during a pandemic, and some of it's just to give people a pick-me-up in trying times. And of course, there's also developers and publishers making games free to resuscitate their games and promote their other titles.

That said, the reason doesn't matter. What matters is that you can currently download Scrap Garden, via Steam, for free. Usually, it costs $10. Once downloaded, the game is yours to keep forever and play whenever you want. However, you need to download the game before September 27 to take advantage of this limited time offer. After this date, the game will return to its normal price.

As for the game itself, it's pitched as a puzzle 3D platformer that takes inspiration from genre greats like Donkey Kong, Spyro the Dragon, and Crash Bandicoot.

"Scrap Garden is a charming puzzle platformer about the adventures of Canny, a lonely robot, who awakens in a post-apocalyptic world to find all other robots shut down and seized up," reads an official pitch of the game. "What happened to the City? Why did all robots stop moving? Did anyone survive except him? Little rusty Canny has to do all he can to find answers to these questions... and try to fix it all."

Scrap Garden is available via PC only. Meanwhile, in addition to Steam, it's also available on other PC digital storefronts, GameJolt and Itch. Below, you can continue to read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features: