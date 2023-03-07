Steam Gets New Chart Topper Following Sequel Reports

One of the most notable games on Steam has shot to the top of both of the platform's biggest charts in the wake of new reports about a sequel. More often than not, new games that release on Steam will quickly find their way to the number one position of the "Top Selling Games" chart, but it's rare to see much movement on the "Most Played" chart. As such, when a game ends up reaching the top position across each chart, it makes for an exceptional feat that rarely ends up transpiring.

As of today, Valve's longtime multiplayer shooter Counter-Strike: Global Offensive ended up becoming the top-earning game on Steam in addition to being its most-played title. Typically, Counter-Strike: GO holds the number one slot of the "Most Played" chart on Steam, so it's not unusual to continue to see it retain this position. What is rare, though, is seeing CS: GO rake in enough money to become the highest revenue-generating game on the PC platform. This is even more true given that CS: GO is free-to-play and makes all of its money from in-game transactions.

One of the main reasons why Counter-Strike: GO might be seeing this success is because of the aforementioned report related to a sequel. This past weekend, it was claimed that a new version of CS: GO running on Valve's Source 2 engine would be revealed soon and may even arrive in the form of a playable beta before March comes to a close. While this wouldn't necessarily be a proper sequel, it would mark the first major upgrade that the multiplayer shooter has received in an incredibly long time and would finally deliver on requests that fans have had for a prolonged period.

It's worth noting that at the time of this writing, CS: GO has also started to see some fluctuation on Steam's "Top-Selling Games" chart. Although it has been in first multiple times today, it has also ceded the lead spot to Apex Legends and Destiny 2 at various points. Still, it seems clear that CS: GO is setting itself up to become even bigger than normal in the coming weeks, especially if Valve does end up unveiling a follow-up installment.

Have you found yourself going back to Counter-Strike: GO recently in the wake of these sequel reports? And what would you like to see from a new version of CS: GO if it is announced soon? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.