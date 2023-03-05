Counter-Strike: GO 2 Is Reportedly in Development and Could Release Soon

A credible new report has claimed that developer Valve is working on a sequel of sorts to its ever-popular multiplayer shooter Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. First released back in 2012, CS: GO has since become one of the most frequently-played games on Valve's Steam platform for PC. And while fans have wondered if a new version of the game might one day come about, Valve itself has been quiet on this front. Luckily, it sounds like this ongoing silence regarding "Counter-Strike: GO 2" will be coming to an end sooner rather than later.

According to reporter Richard Lewis, a new version of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive running on Valve's Source 2 is indeed in development. Valve is said to have been working on this pseudo-sequel to CS: GO for quite a long period of time and is looking to release the game in a beta format potentially this month. It's not known just how many changes will be seen in this new iteration of CS: GO, but the shift to Valve's Source 2 engine will allow the game to take quite a leap in terms of fidelity and performance.

All in all, this is a move on Valve's part that is incredibly logical. Despite being over a decade old, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is still one of the biggest PC games in the world and doesn't show any signs of losing steam in the future. Despite this, there are some obvious improvements that Valve can now look to make with CS: GO given the leap in technology over the past 10 years. While it took a long time for a follow-up to CS: GO to finally come about, it looks like Valve should have more to say about this title in the coming weeks.

How do you feel about Valve finally working on a new version of Counter-Strike: GO? Will you look to play this game for yourself if it does end up arriving as a beta in the coming weeks? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.