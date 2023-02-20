Steam Deck Now Supports One of 2023's Best Games

Steam Deck now officially supports one of 2023's best games. 2023 is off to a blistering start. It's only February, but a few Game of the Year contenders have already been released. The most popular of these games is Hogwarts Legacy, but other notable releases include Hi-Fi Rush, Metroid Prime Remastered, Octopath Traveler II, and of course the remake of Dead Space, which according to critics and consumers alike, is one of the best remakes in recent memory. And it's the latter of these games, Dead Space, that is now verified on Steam Deck.

For those that don't know: verified games on Steam Deck games are games that have been screened by Steam employees to ensure full compatibility. The check takes things into consideration like input, display, performance, and seamlessness. In other words, it's a guarantee the game runs on the device and runs well, or at least well enough.

"The sci-fi survival-horror classic Dead Space returns, completely rebuilt from the ground up to offer a deeper, more immersive experience," reads an official blurb about the game. "This remake brings jaw-dropping visual fidelity, suspenseful atmospheric audio, and improvements to gameplay while staying faithful to the original game's thrilling vision. Isaac Clarke is an everyman engineer on a mission to repair a vast mining ship, the USG Ishimura, only to discover something has gone horribly wrong. The ship's crew has been slaughtered and Isaac's beloved partner, Nicole, is lost somewhere on board. Now alone and armed with only his engineering tools and skills, Isaac races to find Nicole as the nightmarish mystery of what happened aboard the Ishimura unravels around him. Trapped with hostile creatures called Necromorphs, Isaac faces a battle for survival, not only against the escalating terrors of the ship but against his own crumbling sanity."

"The remake of Dead Space comes exceptionally close to being a perfect recapturing of the original game: an immaculate, thoughtful, scary-as-ever remake," reads the opening of our review of the game. "This redone version of a horror classic takes great care to tidy up unruly parts of the beloved experience while bringing the presentation in line with what modern standards dictate a remake should look, feel, and sound like, and Electronic Arts' Motive Studio team even makes mostly successful efforts to inject a sense of newness and unpredictability into the mix. It's not perfect, but it's exactly what a remake should strive for."