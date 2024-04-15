Steam Most Wishlisted Game Tops Hades II and Hollow Knight Ahead of Release This Month

The most wishlisted game on Steam clearly has caught the attention of many on the Valve platform, yet it appears to be still flying under the radar of many. Right now, the game in question is holding down the top spot on the Wishlist chart, beating out Hades II, Black Myth: Wukong, Hollow Knight: Silksong, and more in the process. This is an impressive feat for a game from that a studio set to make its debut with its release.

If you haven't peeped the Wishlist chart recently, the game in question is Manor Lords from Slavic Magic, a game described as "a medieval strategy game featuring in-depth city building, large-scale tactical battles, and complex economic and social simulations." How many Steam users have wishlist the game, we don't know exactly, but we know back in January it surpassed two million wishlists. Suffice to say, millions are interesting in picking it up when it releases on April 26. If this is your first time hearing about Manor Lords, then below you can find the game's official description and its official trailer.

"Manor Lords is a strategy game that allows you to experience the life of a medieval lord. Grow your starting village into a bustling city, manage resources and production chains, and expand your lands through conquest," reads an official pitch of the game. "Inspired by the art and architecture of late 14th century Franconia, Manor Lords prioritizes historical accuracy wherever possible, using it to inform gameplay mechanics and visuals alike. Common medieval tropes are avoided in favor of historical accuracy, in order to make the world feel more authentic, colorful, and believable."

Of course, if you are not a fan of any of these genres, this game is unlikely to tickle your fancy, but it is a dream come true for many. As you would expect, there is a lot of crossover between fans of strategy, city-builders, and sims, but not many games crossover between two of these genres, let alone all three. Suffice to say, many are excited for it.

When Manor Lords releases on April 26, it will be via Steam Early Access and via the PC only. It will be available via a standard purchase or via PC Game Pass. Meanwhile, a console release -- as well as an Xbox Game Pass release -- are planned, but there's no word of when this will happen.