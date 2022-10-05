New Steam Game Quickly Lights Up Top Sellers Chart

A new game that released on PC via Steam only a couple of days back is already lighting the platform's Top Sellers chart ablaze. In a general sense, it's never too surprising to see new titles on Steam quickly become top earners on the marketplace. What is shocking in this instance, though, is that the game in question that's doing so well on Steam is only available via early access.

As of October 3rd, Small Impact Games and publisher Team17 finally released Marauders, which is a new first-person sci-fi game with looting and co-op elements. Marauders is only out in early access for the time being but it's going to continue to evolve as the weeks and months continue to pass. And even though it hasn't garnered much of an audience just yet (it barely cracks Steam's top 80 most-played games), its early sales suggest that it could become the next big live-service title on Valve's platform.

Despite flying somewhat under the radar before release, Marauders has been the number one title on Steam's Top Sellers chart this week when not accounting for free-to-play games. Currently, it's holding off games like Cyberpunk 2077, Grounded, and Fallout 4 to be the best-selling piece of software on Steam. And while it remains to be seen how long this will last, those at Team17 have to be thrilled with the game's hot start.

If you'd like to learn more about Marauders, you can check out the game's official description courtesy of Steam down below.

"Marauders is a tactical first-person multiplayer shooter set in an alternative 1990s where The Great War never ended, Earth has been industrialised to its breaking point, and many have fled to the stars. As space mercenaries known as 'Marauders', players will gear up and pilot their ships through hostile galactic reaches to salvage anything they can and survive by any means necessary. Throughout each match, players will be able to upgrade their gear on-the-fly as they uncover troves of loot from daring raids on hulking frigates and embark on tense touchdowns on moving asteroids. They'll also have to keep a close watch for others looking to do the same and end their expedition with a bullet."