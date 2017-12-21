Steam Link Is On Sale for Only $5 at GameStop, and Is the Perfect Gift for PC Gamers

If you’re still hunting for the perfect holiday gift for the PC gamer in your life, or for yourself, you have a chance right now to grab one of the most useful PC Gaming gadgets for an incredible discount. The Steam Link, which is usually $50, is available here at GameStop right now for only 5 freaking dollars. No, that’s not a price error, it’s just a huge limited-time discount.

As long as you have a good internet connection in your house with a decent ping, you’re going to get more than your money’s worth here. The Steam Link basically ensures that you’re never tied down to your gaming PC again. You can harness the power of your gaming PC from any TV in your house, and use any controller that you like! A few weeks ago we saw a deal similar to this one that turned out to be massively popular, but the cheap Steam Link was tied in with a game bundle. Now you can finally score one on its own! From the Steam Store listing:

Simplicity

“Setup is easy. Just connect your Steam Link to your TV and home network, where it will automatically discover any computer running Steam. All that’s left to do is grab your favorite controller, kick back, and enjoy your collection of games from the comfort of your couch.”

Performance

“Steam Link is designed to take advantage of the horsepower you already have in your home, streaming from your current gaming computer by mirroring its experience to your TV. Video and audio data is sent from your computer to the Steam Link, while your controller input is sent back in real time. Virtually every game that your computer runs can be played on your TV using Steam Link.”

