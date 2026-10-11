Huge 100-Hour Open-World RPG Now Available on Steam for $1.99

A huge open-world RPG with up to 100 hours of content is now available on Steam for $1.99, and if you like games like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Dragon’s Dogma, or the Gothic series, there’s a decent chance you will enjoy this RPG offering 50 hours of content for every $1 spent. This is because the Steam game puts a lot of emphasis on exploration in a fantasy RPG world, but blends it with some survival mechanics. And it does it to pretty good effect as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Between now and October 22, courtesy of a monstorous 95% discount, all Steam users on traditional PC and Steam Deck can grab Nine Dots Studio, Prime Matter, and Deep Silver’s 2019 PC game, Outward, for its cheapest price ever of $1.99. More precisely, the “Defintive Edition” of the game, which comes with the game’s two DLCs bundeled in. These two DLCs are The Three Brothers and The Soroboreans.

As noted, this offer is available for not just those on PC, but those primarily using the Steam Deck as well, as Valve lists the open-world RPG as Steam Deck Verified, which means it should run entirely, and run well, on the dedicated handheld.

Play video

A Skyrim-Like Open-World RPG

For those unfamiliar with this open-world RPG, it debuted back in 2019, and what makes it unique is that it makes players a commoner rather than hero, which is another reason it’s sometimes likened to Kingdom Come: Deliverance. Upon release, the RPG — which supports both local and online multiplayer — earned a Metacritic score in the 60s, which isn’t great but a slight underrating according to its 73 on Steam across nearly 16,000 user reviews.

As you would expect from a game that puts you into a the role of a fantasy world commoner, it’s very unforgiving, and for this reason many bounce off it very hard, which no doubt lowers its score. Those that can look it past it will find not just a ton of content, but a ton of content that can be expeirnced in co-op, which isn’t common for the genre.

“Played for 432 hours in split screen with my GF and we had a blast,” reads the top user review for the PC title. “The game is very unforgiving and not for anyone who is impatient. The combat is souls-like, the inventory management is great, and the amount of content in the game is absurd. This is a must play for anyone looking to do a couch co-op game with a parter and there is nothing else like it currently.”

432 hours is not going to represent the average playthrough, of course. It’s certainly possible to dump this much time into it, especially in co-op, but the core game can be beaten in 30 to 50 hours. Completionists, meanwhile, only need about 100 hours with the game. These figures don’t include the DLC, but the DLC doens’t bring it to 432 hours, obviously.

If this Steam game doesn’t tickle your fancy, or if $2 is currently too rich for your wallet, a 2025 game with a 96-rating is currently available for free on Steam. Meanwhile, two classic PC games are also 95% off on Steam right now ahead of their delistings later this month.