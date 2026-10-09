2025 PC Game With 96 Rating Now Available for Free on Steam

A PC game released last year, in 2025, with a 96 user review score on Steam, is now available for free on the Valve platform. The Steam game is specifically free to claim until October 12. After October 12, it will revert to its normal price, which, in this case, is $7.99. Meanwhile, not only can those with a PC download, play, and own the Steam game for free, but Steam Deck users can confidently claim it as well, as Valve lists it as Steam Deck Verified.

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In addition to a popular PC game from the 2010s — which is also free until October 12 — all Steam users can claim Team Empreintes’ casual adventure game, Fireside Feelings, for free. This PC game served as the debut release for the developer, and it was a solid debut. The 2025 game wasn’t a breakout hit, but it has 296 user reviews to date, an appreciable return considering the context. More impressively, 96% of these user reviews are positive. This means 286 reviews are positive to just 10 negative reviews. That said, this is a niche release most buyers would have had to seek out, meaning its average player was probably more engaged and researched, which helps when it comes to audience score. This is simply to say, not every audience score is created equal, especially when dealing with a relatively small number of reviews.

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A 2025 Narrative Game

For those unfamiliar with the game, it is pitched as a “mental wellness experience that promotes empathy, connection, and positivity among players.” In the game, you pick an animal avatar and pick a seat at a campfire where you will have conversations with “real people separated in space and time.” And that’s the gist of the game. What is exactly meant by real people is 100% clear, but it’s not online. It appears simply to be a reference that it’s not AI.

“If you feel like expressing yourself, the game is for you. But beware that if you feel on the edge, this might cause more harm than help,” reads the top user review for the game.

Another user review adds, “You’ll probably know already if the premise of the game interests you or not. So I’ll just say execution on that premise really is excellent. Great music and ambient sound design, charming art.”

There isn’t much data on how long the game is, for those who decide to jump in now that it is free, but most reviews are around a handful of hours. Meanwhile, if this new free Steam game doesn’t tickle your fancy, there are other options. There is the aforementioned 2010s game, but also a new and free Capcom-like game that is great for fans of detective games.