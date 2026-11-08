$50 Steam Game Now Available for Only $1.99 After 96% Discount

A Steam game that normally costs $50 is now available for $1.99, courtesy of a massive 96% discount. This $48 in savings is live until November or as supplies last, and supplies are a concern because this deal comes the way not from Valve but from Fanatical, which doesn’t have an unlimited supply of Steam codes. Meanwhile, Steam Deck users will want to note that the PC game in question is not Steam Deck Verified, but is listed as “Playable” by Valve.

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Back in 2020, UK developer and publisher Rebellion Developments released a third-person shooter called Zombie Army 4: Dead War, a sequel to the Zombie Army Trilogy of the 2010s. Six years later, it’s been marked down by 96%, essentially given away for free. Fanatical also has the trilogy available for $2.24, thanks to its own 95% discount. This sale is only live until November 9, though.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Zombie Army is a spin-off of Rebellion Developments’ more popular Sniper Elite series. Zombie Army 4 is the latest game in it. Upon release, it earned Metacritic scores ranging from 72 to 80, with variance by platform. Meanwhile, it has an 86% approval rating on Steam among Steam users. This is across 3,288 user reviews. This gives the PC game a “Very Positive” rating, the second-best rating possible on the Valve platform.

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A 2020 Co-Op Zombie Shooter

One of the big appeals of the game, and the series as a whole, is that it can be played solo or with others in up to four-player co-op. As for the game itself, it picks up with Zombie Hitler in Hell, leading an undead army against Earth in a wacky alternate history timeline. This battle will take players, aka the Survivor Brigade, across Italy and beyond to places no man has ever gone.

Those who decide to take advantage of this absurd discount should set aside about 10 to 20 hours to see the main campaign through, with variance depending primarily on how much side content is engaged with. Completionists, meanwhile, will need more like 50 to maybe even 60 hours with the zombie shooter. Meanwhile, in addition to the campaign, there is a horde mode, which you can easily sink dozens of hours into because of its high replayability.

There aren’t many zombie shooters on the market as there used to be, and the ones that are present are more grounded compared to the over-the-top and zany nature of Zombie Army 4. That said, if this game doesn’t tickle your fancy, there are obviously plenty of other options, including newer options; they just aren’t as cheap. For example, there is a new cyberpunk game now out on Steam, and it’s a surprise hit.