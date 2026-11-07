2026 Steam MMO Shuts Down and Is Now Unplayable Forever

A PC and mobile MMO on Steam has shut down and is now unplayable forever. What makes this surprising is that the MMO was only released earlier this year in April. What makes it less surprising is that the MMO wasn’t very popular or received particularly well. Additionally, it was limited to the Chinese market, limiting its reach, which is very important for an MMO.

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More precisely, developer Hangzhou Jinzhangshu Technology has shut down its Chinese MMO third-person sci-fi shooter, Into the Void, after announcing it would back in July of this year. Sometimes these shutdown dates end up being extended, but this did not happen this time.

According to the developer, the shutdown, which has resulted in a delisting as well, is “due to changes in the project’s operational circumstances,” which sounds like a fancy way of saying it wasn’t performing well enough. Whatever the case, because of this nebulous and vague reason, the developer is “no longer able to continue support future content development, server maintenance, and related operation services.” In turn, the developer doesn’t feel like it can provide a continued high-quality experience.

Official Statement From Developer

“Since the day the Celestial Palace fell, we have journeyed together through countless trials beneath the first ray of cyan light shining from ‘Time Salt,’ reads a statement from the developer. “Along this unforgettable path, we have shared countless moments of passion, challenges, and bonds that will forever remain precious memories.”

The statement continues: “Every battle we fought, every connection we formed, and every story we experienced together has become an irreplaceable part of this journey. We would like to extend our deepest and most sincere gratitude to every player who has supported and loved Into the Void.”

It is worth noting that this statement comes via translation, and sometimes vital context and meaning are lost in translation. What’s not lost is that the MMO is shut down, and likely going to be gone to history, soon forgotten, and never playable again. Of course, it is possible the game could be resurrected in some form in the future. That said, while this happens, it happens very rarely. Once an MMO shuts down, it very, very seldom returns. It typically stays dead.

This news follows word that a 2025 MMO is to shut down later this year. Meanwhile, also shutting down this year is a PlayStation console exclusive MMO. That said, this isn’t new for MMO fans. When it comes to genre shutdowns, MMOs rank highly for obvious reasons. As noted, Into the Void only has a “Mixed” user review score on Steam across a small number of reviews, so thankfully this one won’t impact many Steam users, let alone impact them deeply.