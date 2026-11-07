New Cyberpunk Game Is Officially One of the Best-Selling Steam Games

The best-selling and second-best-selling Steam games last week were always going to be Phantom Blade Zero and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. This was obvious and predictable. It was just a matter of which would finish first and which would finish second. It ended up being Phantom Blade Zero dethroning Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, and now it could be in position to hold onto the #1 spot for a second consecutive week. What is surprising is the game that finished in the #3 spot.

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Behind Phantom Blade Zero and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, in the #3 spot for the week of October 27 to November 3 was a new cyberpunk game by the name of Probably Stolen – Cyberpunk Shopkeeper Sim. And this is a surprise because it’s a smaller indie release without much marketing and anticipation. This is the debut release from developer Questing Goose Studio, which brought the game to market with the help of publisher tinyBuild. And Steam users are loving it, as evidenced by its 96% approval rating across 3,397 user reviews. This gives the PC game an “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating. And it’s only Steam users enjoying the new release because it is only available on PC.

What makes its inclusion so high up the chart is that the chart is organized not by sales, but revenue, so as a $20 game, it is arguably at a disadvantage. This lowers the barrier to entry, but it has to sell 3 to 3.5x as many copies compared to AAA games. This hasn’t been much of an issue for the game, though, as it has outranked Moonsweepers, EA Sports FC 27, Crimson Desert, Dead by Daylight, Final Fantasy Resonance, and Football Manager 27, which comprise the rest of the top 10, in that order. Interestingly, it comes off another cyberpunk game finishing third last week, but this was a six-year-old open-world RPG.

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A New Cyberpunk Game

For those just learning about Probably Stolen – Cyberpunk Shopkeeper Sim, it is exactly what its name literally says and suggests. In it, you run a humble business overlooked by a towering space station. You’re a former scavenger who has secured a storefront thanks to a generous loan and some questionable timing. Rent is rising, though, and factions are watching. And most of your best margins live in legal gray zones. You have to balance all of this while running your shop.

Those on Steam Deck interested in the new release will be disappointed to know it is not Steam Deck Verified, but Valve does list it as playable on the handheld PC. And if the top user review, which hails it as “a new standard for shop simulation games,” is anything to go by, it is worth checking out sooner rather than later.