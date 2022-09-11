Steam Weekly Top Seller Is a Surprising Racing Game

The latest game on Steam to appear in the top spot of the PC platform's weekly "Top Sellers" spot is a racing title that launched nearly four years ago. For the most part, the Top Sellers chart on Steam is usually filled with games that have released somewhat recently. Disney Dreamlight Valley, for example, found massive success on Valve's PC marketplace this past week after it launched via early access. And despite this fast start for Dreamlight Valley, it was an older game that ended up being the big winner.

Within the past week, Forza Horizon 4 happened to be the top-selling game that was sold around the world on Steam. While Forza Horizon 5 might be the most recent entry in the series, it was the fourth entry that ended up only trailing the Steam Deck as the best-selling item on Steam altogether for the week. Following behind Forza Horizon 4 for the week was that of Red Dead Redemption 2 and Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered. Meanwhile, new releases in NBA 2K23 and the aforementioned Disney Dreamlight Valley ended up slotting in fifth and sixth respectively.

Steam Global Top Sellers Last Week



1. Steam Deck

2. Forza Horizon 4

3. Red Dead Redemption 2

4. Spider-Man Remastered

5. NBA 2K23

6. Cult of the Lamb

7. Disney Dreamlight Valley

8. Forza Horizon 5

9. Titanfall 2

10. Elden Ring pic.twitter.com/U4cjvEmzMh — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) September 11, 2022

So how did Forza Horizon 4 end up doing so well for itself on Steam this week despite launching all the way back in 2018? Well, the game happened to be discounted heavily on Steam. Currently, Forza Horizon 4 has been marked down by 67% of its usual price, making it only $19.79 in total. And given that the Top Sellers chart on Steam is determined by revenue rather than units sold, clearly, this sale prompted the game to make a huge resurgence. Whether or not it stays as a Top Seller for long remains to be seen, but it seems likely that those at Playground Games and Xbox Game Studios are happy to see it finding success again so long after release.

Are you surprised to see that Forza Horizon 4 is finding a massive audience on Steam once again? And have you picked up the game for yourself since it has been put on sale? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or you can reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.