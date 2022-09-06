New Steam Game Immediately Becomes Top Seller

A new game that released on Steam today has immediately launched to the top of the platform's "Top Sellers" chart. For the most part, Steam's Top Sellers chart is full of a ton of different titles. Some of these games are ones that aren't launching for months (Destiny 2: Lightfall) while pieces of hardware like the Steam Deck also always appear near the top. And while there's a chance that the Top Sellers list could change before in the coming days, this week's biggest new game release seems to have already gotten off to an incredibly hot start on Steam.

As of this moment, Disney Dreamlight Valley has now become the latest game to appear at the top of Steam's sales chart. Developed by Gameloft, Disney Dreamlight Valley is a lifestyle sim that contains many of the same elements that you would see in a game like Stardew Valley. Given that Dreamlight Valley is tied to Disney, though, it's also able to pull many locations, characters, and other elements into the experience that have been seen in various Disney films and TV shows.

What makes Disney Dreamlight Valley's appearance at the top of the Steam chart even more impressive is that the game hasn't even formally launched just yet. Like many other titles that we've seen in recent years, Dreamlight Valley is getting off the ground as an Early Access title. Its official release is then slated to take place in 2023, which will then surely open the doors for an even larger audience of people to check the game out for themselves.

Conversely, if you'd like to learn more about Disney Dreamlight Valley, you can find the game's official description from Steam below:

"Disney Dreamlight Valley is a hybrid between a life-sim and an adventure game rich with quests, exploration, and engaging activities featuring Disney and Pixar friends, both old and new. Once an idyllic land, Dreamlight Valley was a place where Disney and Pixar characters lived in harmony—until the Forgetting. Night Thorns grew across the land and severed the wonderful memories tied to this magical place. With nowhere else to go, the hopeless inhabitants of Dreamlight Valley retreated behind locked doors in the Dream Castle. Now it's up to you to discover the stories of this world and bring the magic back to Dreamlight Valley!"