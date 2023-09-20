Valve Releases Steam Sale Schedule for Early 2024

Steam Sales have become major events for PC players, and knowing when these sales are happening is important if you want to save some money. In fact, it's even more important nowadays because Valve tends to run very specific sales in between its larger seasonal sales. For example, you're probably not going to see something like Cyberpunk 2077 pop up during the Deckbuilders sale, so knowing what's coming will help you plan out your purchases. Today, Valve gave us a sneak peek at what's coming next by revealing all of the upcoming Steam Sales for early 2024.

All Early 2024 Steam Sales & Fests

The upcoming list of Steam sales includes several smaller sales, as well as the seasonal Spring Sale and another Next Fest. These events take us through April 1, so it's three full months of data to help you make tentative purchasing plans. Here are all of the sales:

Capitalism and Economy Fest: January 8 – 15

Pirates vs. Ninjas Fest: January 22 – 29

Next Fest: February 5 – 12

Remote Play Together: February 12 – 19

Dinos vs. Robots Fest: February 26 – March 4

Spring Sale: March 14 – 21

Deckbuilders Fest: March 25 – April 1

Some of these sales are self-explanatory, but others could use some extra information. The Capitalism and Economy Fest "focuses on games that are about cold hard cash." Steam will likely stretch that definition a bit, but we'd expect this sale to be full of management sims. The Remote Play Together Fest is only for games that use the Remote Play Together feature. A few of the top current options are Party Animals, Mortal Kombat 1, and Stardew Valley.

Outside of those two, you can guess the most likely candidates for everything else. Of course, the Next Fest will feature demos for upcoming games and the Spring Sale is going to be the biggest sale of this bunch. If nothing else, it's worth putting the Next Fest dates in your calendar because that's always a great opportunity to try out some of the best upcoming games.

For now, PC players have a few other big sales to look forward to. Both the Autumn and Winter sales will be here in a few months and October will bring lots of spooky deals. Make sure to keep your eyes peeled for all the other smaller sales that will pop up over the next few months. It's also worth noting that we've seen the Steam Deck go on sale during some of these events, so if you're in the market for one of those, you'll want to pay even closer attention.