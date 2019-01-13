Steam Update Makes Finding DLC Easier

The Steam store’s interface has been updated to make browsing for downloadable content a much easier experience.

Anyone who’s looked for games on Steam will know that they can find a Steam page for every game that’s sold through the platform, and on those pages are everything from reviews to media to extra DLC waiting to be purchased. That DLC was previously shown in a list format with prices next to each item and clicking on those products would pull up more information. While a preview of the different DLC options will still be shown on the main store page, selecting “View all” next to the DLC section will pull up a new display which features each DLC item prominently with screenshots and other relevant information.

“We’ve just rolled out an update that makes it easier to find downloadable content for your favorite games,” Valve said in an update shared with the Steam community. “Any game that offers DLC will now have a sortable, featured page of all of its DLC in one place. Furthermore, (and especially for games that have a tons of DLC) we’re providing ways for developers to customize how these pages by creating lists, adding branding and specifying which titles to feature.”

Rocket League, for example, is a game which has plenty of different DLC options for players to browse through including different car packs, decals for existing cars, and other add-ons. Since each one of the different DLC packs is all about the looks when it comes to Rocket League’s variety of vehicles, the DLC page is a prime example of how browsing for the content is easier now that every DLC pack is highlighted with examples of what’s included. The same new look has been applied to other games as well and is particularly useful in games that have sizeable amounts of DLC items to look through.

Steam’s DLC browsing update is now live in the store for shoppers to experience.