Steam Creator Valve Trademarks Mysterious New Project

Valve, the creator of the Steam platform and several hit games that exist within it, is apparently working on something new, something known currently as "Neon Prime." We don't know what that something is at this time given that it only exists as a trademark, but the way it's categorized indicates that it's indeed a game or at least some kind of software that could be considered such. Valve naturally has not said anything about its plans for Neon Prime at this time.

The trademark for Neon Prime was spotted by Gabe Follower, a Twitter user who naturally follows the ongoings of Valve and Valve boss Gabe Newell. All the information provided within the trademark lists the same broad, vague descriptors typically associated with these that says this trademark's registration is "intended to cover the categories of computer game software, electronic game software, video game software, computer game programs downloadable via the internet." So, we don't know what this thing is, but we're definitely in video game territory here.

Valve just registered new trademark called NEON PRIME, based on description, this might be a new game franchise 😳https://t.co/ocOwEZLohX pic.twitter.com/VYV2DbSkpd — ‎Gabe Follower (@gabefollower) October 14, 2022

While Valve is known best for its massive Steam platform that hosts just about any PC game you can think of, they're also the creators behind monumental games such as Dota 2 and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive as well as the Half-Life games. Most recently, the company put out Aperture Desk Job, a Portal spin-off meant to showcase what the Steam Deck was capable of. Prior to that was Half-Life: Alyx which did continue the Half-Life series but only on virtual reality headsets. Two Dota spin-offs – the auto chess project Dota Underlords and the beleaguered card game Artifact – released in the past four years as well.

Games aside, the most recent focus from Valve (publicly, anyway) has been on the Steam Deck. The on-the-go PC platform was difficult to obtain at launch, though Valve's made it much easier to get one now. One would assume that whatever new game Valve is working on next will be made with the Steam Deck in mind, so take that into consideration when speculating on what Neon Prime might be.