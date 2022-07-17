Steamforged Games Acquires Rivet Wars IP

Steamforged Games has announced that it has acquired the rights for the out-of-print tabletop game Rivet Wars. Earlier this week, Steamforged Games announced that it had acquired the popular but out-of-print tabletop game Rivet Wars, which combined World War I-style fighting with chibi aesthetics. The game was originally designed by Ted Terranova (a video game designer responsible for Rise of Nations, Age of Empires III, and Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning) and had been published by CMON. Rivet Wars was inspired by real time strategy games and focused on players continuously collecting resources and deploying new units to try to stay ahead of their opponents. Several expansions for Rivet Wars were released, adding heavy artillery, aircraft, and even mech-inspired combat armor.

"I was captivated by Rivet Wars on its original release," said Mat Hart, SFG co-founder and COO. "The world of Rivet is such a fun and exciting place and we have huge plans for where we can take the original concept. We want to develop the game in an exciting and unique direction, that original fans will love, but will also capture the imagination of new fans alike."

No plans for Rivet Wars were immediately announced by Steamforged, but it seems likely that some sort of revival is on the horizon.

This is the second IP purchased by Steamforged in recent weeks. Steamforged also announced it had purchased Euthia: Torment of Resurrection, with plans to launch a cancelled crowdfunding campaign at the end of the month. Steamforged has been building up its portfolio of original IP in recent months following the successful launch of Bardsung. The publisher has traditionally published licensed board games of video game franchises like Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Horizon: Zero Dawn, but they also have a growing RPG line that makes D&D 5E compatible material.