Steamforged Buys Euthia IP, Set to Re-Launch Kickstarter Next Month

Steamforged Games has purchased the intellectual property rights of the hit game Euthia, with plans to re-launch a Kickstarter for the game in July. Steamforged announced that it was buying the rights to the highly-acclaimed game Euthia: Torment of Resurrection from its original publisher Diea Games, just a few months after Diea scrapped a planned reprint of the "Diablo-esque" dungeon crawler game when a crowdfunding campaign couldn't attract enough backers to justify a reprint. Steamforged will relaunch a streamlined version of the campaign on July 26th as part of a new longterm partnership between Steamforged and Diea Games.

Euthia: Torment of Resurrection originally raised $450,000 in a Kickstarter that funded in 2020. The core game came out in 2021 to strong reviews, but a planned second campaign to fund a reprint and expansion faltered when it didn't receive enough backers despite raising over $500,000 in pledges. When the crowdfunding campaign was cancelled, it spurred discussion about the nature of crowdfunding campaigns and the margins needed to make "big box" board games work financially.

The partnership is a beneficial one for both sides. While Steamforged adds another established and original fantasy IP to its portfolio, Diea now has a partner with the logistics and production wherewithal to support and manage a large Kickstarter campaign.

In a press release announcing the purchase, Tadeáš Spousta noted that the purchase allowed Diea to fully realize its plans of becoming a development studio. "We thought it wouldn't be possible to bring Euthia back," Spousta said. "Now, thanks to Steamforged, we have a route to do that. This partnership allows us to build Diea Games into a true development studio, which is something we've wanted since starting this journey, and to deliver the dream and experience of Euthia that we always planned. We thank all fans of Euthia for their patience while we worked all of this out. We look forward to welcoming you back to Kickstarter, and to giving Euthia the chance it deserves."