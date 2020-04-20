SteelSeries Announces Cyberpunk 2077 Gaming Headsets and Accessories

SteelSeries today announced a new collection of Cyberpunk 2077-themed gaming headsets and accessories as "the official audio part of CD Projekt Red." The two new Cyberpunk 2077 gaming headsets that are part of the collection are variations on the Arctis 1 wireless headsets from the company, with one specifically that works with the Xbox One and one specifically that works with the PlayStation 4.

Both headsets retail for $109.99, and each also works with the PC, Nintendo Switch, and Android. Notably, the product description for the Xbox version states that it will also work for the Xbox Series X, but the PlayStation version includes no similar statement about the PlayStation 5. Three different booster packs -- compatible with Arctis Pro, Arctis Pro + GameDAC, and Arctis Pro Wireless headsets -- featuring designs based on factions within the game retail for $34.99 each.

"As the official audio partner of Cyberpunk 2077 and CD Projekt Red," the website for the collection states, "the SteelSeries Cyberpunk 2077 Headset Collection provides the definitive way to experience the immersive audio and futuristic style of the world of Cyberpunk, powered by the most award-winning headset line in gaming."

CYBERPUNK 2077 x STEELSERIES Introducing the official audio partner of @CyberpunkGame, us: https://t.co/oDD57RuZrV pic.twitter.com/fx4qmquxtP — SteelSeries (@SteelSeries) April 20, 2020

The headsets and booster packs appear to be available now. Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 17th.